Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EARL W. DICKS

EARL W. DICKS Obituary
DICKS, Earl W. Age 85, of Norton, formerly of Dedham, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (Sorensen) Dicks. Devoted father of Lori A. Sullivan and her longtime companion Bob Oliver of Sandwich, Steven E. Dicks and his wife Carole of Cheshire, CT, David M. Dicks and his wife Eileen of Readville, Scott E. Dicks of Dedham, Terri L. Nickerson and her husband Scott of Norton and the late Pamela J. Graham, who is survived by her husband Richard Graham of Norton. He is also survived by his loving siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, March 19th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.), NORTON. Funeral Services and burial will take place privately at the convenience of his family. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
