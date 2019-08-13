|
HANNIBAL, Earl W. Age 80, formerly of Gloucester, Everett, North Reading and Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on August 7, 2019. Earl was born on April 6, 1939 in Gloucester, the son of Esther and Earl Hannibal. He later moved to Everett to live with the love of his life, his husband Christopher O'Keefe who predeceased him in 2015. Together they eventually moved to Wilmington, Massachusetts where Earl operated an exceptional dog grooming business: Shear Delight. Earl was an energetic and generous entertainer who loved music, good food, show tunes and most of all his friends and family. He also had exceptional wit, even in his last days when devoted friends and family laughed out loud to some outrageous and very funny commentary. Earl was the brother of Gail Mondello of Magnolia and her sons, James Jr (Brenda) of Magnolia and Adam Mondello of Gloucester. He was also the great uncle to a special niece: Marissa Mondello of Magnolia. He was a devoted cousin to Jeannine Hanibal of Jackson Heights, New York, Ted Hanibal of Laurel, Maryland and Dot Lubus of Peabody, Massachusetts. Earl had dozens of close friends and his family would like to personally thank, Kathleen Fontes of Reading, Judy Arnold and Carol Johnson of Reading, and Lynne and Wilston Johnston of Wilmington, Massachusetts for their exceptional loyalty and support. Services will be at the First Congregational Church, 21 Church Street in Winchester, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 17th at 11 AM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019