BERTRAND, Earle J. Of Saugus, formerly of Lynn, July 12. Husband of the late Audrey R. (Spencer) Bertrand, with whom he had shared 60 years of marriage. Loving father of Alicia Brooks & her husband Jerry of Reading, Mark Bertrand & his wife Marybeth of Saugus, Julie Tanner & her husband Scott of Londonderry, NH. Beloved grandfather of Ryan, Caitlin, Joseph, Daniel, & Michael. Dear brother of Paul Bertrand of Nahant, Nancy Moody of Lynn, Kerry Bertrand & his wife Kris of Marblehead, & the late Neil Bertrand. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923. Late Korean War veteran U.S. Navy & Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla # 49. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019