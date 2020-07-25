|
MALABA, Ebertson Paul Community Leader and Freedom Fighter Paul Malaba, Treasurer of NAACP - Providence, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He will be affectionately remembered as a loving husband, beloved father, cherished friend, distinguished humanitarian, avid newspaper reader, global news "buff," social justice and civil rights activist, trailblazer, entrepreneur and a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. He was a respected leader who served with distinction on the executive board of the NAACP for over 10 years. He leaves behind the love of his life Barbara, daughters Sibusisiwe and Samara who adored him, and countless family members throughout Zimbabwe, Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020