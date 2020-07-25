Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for EBERTSON MALABA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EBERTSON PAUL "EP" MALABA


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EBERTSON PAUL "EP" MALABA Obituary
MALABA, Ebertson Paul Community Leader and Freedom Fighter Paul Malaba, Treasurer of NAACP - Providence, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He will be affectionately remembered as a loving husband, beloved father, cherished friend, distinguished humanitarian, avid newspaper reader, global news "buff," social justice and civil rights activist, trailblazer, entrepreneur and a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. He was a respected leader who served with distinction on the executive board of the NAACP for over 10 years. He leaves behind the love of his life Barbara, daughters Sibusisiwe and Samara who adored him, and countless family members throughout Zimbabwe, Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EBERTSON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -