SIMON, Eckehard P. Of Lexington, MA, May 2, father of Anders, Matthew, and Frederick, husband of Eileen, brother of Hannelore Rogers, Durham, NC, and Gundula Lee, Newfield, NY. He was Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, where he taught from 1964 to 2009 in the Department of Germanic Languages and Literature. His special interests were medieval European literature (1100-1250), with focus on court culture and theater. He authored many books and articles on court poets, early theater, and performance venues. Because of the coronavirus (to which he succumbed), a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020