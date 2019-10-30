|
|
MONTES, Eddy M. Age 79, died peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019. Eddy was born April 26, 1940 in San Nicola de Bari, Cuba to Ramon Montes and Ana (Juana) Perez. He had two younger sisters, Ana Elisa (deceased) and Elsa. Although Eddy's family business was ranching, meat processing and sales around the island of Cuba, Eddy preferred his studies and was fascinated by the arts and culture. He was a faithful Catholic and entered the seminary at the age of 17. The priests became his mentors and friends. At the age of 19, he fled from Cuba as a result of the persecution of priests by the Cuban government. He left his family with three days' notice and went to Florida. In the early 60's, Eddy moved on to Boston in pursuit of better work and educational opportunities. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Philosophy at Boston University. In 1965, he met Catalina Homar, another Cuban exile. They married in 1966. Together they raised 5 children, supported their families here and abroad, and lived a life of service and education to the Allston-Brighton community. Eddy worked for the Polaroid Company for many years. He made lifelong friends at Polaroid and always enjoyed having the newest camera off the line. After taking early retirement from Polaroid, Eddy went back to school and received a Master's degree in Education from Wheelock College and worked as a bilingual middle school science teacher in the Boston Public Schools at the Mary Curley School for eight years. Throughout his life, Eddy remained a faithful Catholic. He became a permanent Deacon and served at St. Columbkille's Parish for over 25 years. Service was very important to Eddy, serving meals, visiting the sick on weekends, preparing couples for marriage, researching and writing a thoughtful homily for Mass, baptizing babies, or helping a grieving family. He enjoyed the music, prayer, and ritual of the liturgy. He was a true servant of Christ. Eddy was a loving father and, as a couple, Eddy and Cathy instilled in their children the importance of education and hard work. Eddy was proud of his U.S. citizenship and never took it for granted. After his second retirement, Eddy devoted himself to some of his greatest joys -- his grandchildren. He loved traveling to be with those away from Boston and doted on the locals. In 2002, Eddy suffered a series of catastrophic strokes. He had to readjust to a body that limited him and slowly took away the opportunities to pursue some of his favorite pastimes: the joy of a good book, the big movie experience and going out to a family meal. Eddy did not begrudge his limitations because he said he got to see his grandchildren grow up. He enjoyed every interaction with them. He would ask probing questions and listen to their answers in order to get to know the people they were becoming. He spent his final years in the care of nursing homes where he made friends with nurses, aides and custodial staff. He could tell a good story and was an intuitive listener. He was kind to all and that kindness was returned to him. Eddy is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Catalina B. Montes, his children Ana Montes Diaz (Hull, MA), Maria del Pilar McClafferty (Ashburn, VA), Alexandra Montes McNeil (Norfolk, MA), Edward M. Montes (Hingham, MA), John M. Montes (Plymouth, MA) their spouses, 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his sister Elsa N. Meuse (Billerica, MA) and her family, his sister Elisa's children and countless relatives and friends. Visiting Hours Friday, November 1st in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (near Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON from 3-8pm and Saturday, November 2nd from 9:30-10:30am in St. Columbkille's Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. A reception will be held following the Burial at West on Centre, 1732 Centre Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eddy's name can be made to Catholic Charities ccab.org/donate in memory of Eddy Montes, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/EddyMontes For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019