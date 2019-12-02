Boston Globe Obituaries
EDELLE B. (SEGAL) FRANSMAN

EDELLE B. (SEGAL) FRANSMAN Obituary
FRANSMAN, Edelle B. (Segal) Of Mashpee, formerly of Marstons Mills and Randolph, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 87 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Abraham & Bessie (Tarlowski) Segal. Beloved wife of the late David Fransman. Loving mother of Andrew Fransman & his wife Diane of Sharon and Heidi Leavitt & her husband Alan of Marstons Mills. Cherished grandmother of Stuart, Jeremy, Rebecca, Jessica and Emily. Dear sister of the late Alfred Segal, Dinah Mickelson, Evelyn Dubin and Jeanne Seiberg. Sister-in-law of Janet Phillips & her late husband Leonard and Miriam Marino & her late husband Nick. Funeral Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON on Thursday, December 5 at 12:30pm. Interment to follow at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva following the burial at the home of Andy & Diane Fransman through 8:00pm and continuing at the home of Heidi & Alan Leavitt on Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Edelle was a graduate of Boston University and taught elementary education in Randolph for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
