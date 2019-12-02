|
FRANSMAN, Edelle B. (Segal) Of Mashpee, formerly of Marstons Mills and Randolph, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 87 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Abraham & Bessie (Tarlowski) Segal. Beloved wife of the late David Fransman. Loving mother of Andrew Fransman & his wife Diane of Sharon and Heidi Leavitt & her husband Alan of Marstons Mills. Cherished grandmother of Stuart, Jeremy, Rebecca, Jessica and Emily. Dear sister of the late Alfred Segal, Dinah Mickelson, Evelyn Dubin and Jeanne Seiberg. Sister-in-law of Janet Phillips & her late husband Leonard and Miriam Marino & her late husband Nick. Funeral Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON on Thursday, December 5 at 12:30pm. Interment to follow at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva following the burial at the home of Andy & Diane Fransman through 8:00pm and continuing at the home of Heidi & Alan Leavitt on Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Edelle was a graduate of Boston University and taught elementary education in Randolph for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019