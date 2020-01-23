|
|
ROGERS, Edgar J. Of Saugus, age 87, January 21st. Husband of the late Beverly (Buckland) Rogers. Loving father of Daniel V. Rogers & his wife Danielle of Boston, Deborah A. Comeau of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Karina & Dylan. Dear brother of George Rogers, Ernie Rogers, John Rogers and the late Richie & Bobby Rogers, Dorothy Mackey & Regina DiGregorio. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of The Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020