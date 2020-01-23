Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Assumption Church
17 Grove St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDGAR ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDGAR J. ROGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDGAR J. ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Edgar J. Of Saugus, age 87, January 21st. Husband of the late Beverly (Buckland) Rogers. Loving father of Daniel V. Rogers & his wife Danielle of Boston, Deborah A. Comeau of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Karina & Dylan. Dear brother of George Rogers, Ernie Rogers, John Rogers and the late Richie & Bobby Rogers, Dorothy Mackey & Regina DiGregorio. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of The Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDGAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -