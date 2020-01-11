|
PREVIDI, Edie (Hayden) Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, January 10, 2020 at age 77. Beloved wife of William Previdi. Devoted mother of William J. Previdi and his partner Jerry Hernandez, Lisa Sowyrda and her husband Scott and Wayne H. Previdi. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Ava and Cole. Dear sister of Richard Hayden and his wife Joan and James Hayden and his wife Carol. Loving daughter of the late Mary (Donovan) Hayden. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Edie loved raising her children and celebrating their birthdays and organizing back yard plays. After her children were grown, she went on to have a very successful career in real estate sales. She was always very compassionate and giving to those who were in need of kindness, support and encouragement. Edie was an active and highly respected member of her community in Stoneham. She led many projects to improve the Town, from flowers to festivals in the Square. From fighting courageously against misdeeds in town governance to beautification of Main St., she was a force to be reckoned with. Her sincere belief in what was right and just was her true strength that led her to write numerous letters to the editor and to crusade for causes that she believed in. In addition to serving as a loving and caring role model for her children and grandchildren, she leaves this world a better place because she lived in it.
Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Thursday, January 16th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Edith's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Edith's family on Wednesday from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Please consider making donations in Edith's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020