EDIT (LEVINE) KRANTZMAN

EDIT (LEVINE) KRANTZMAN Obituary
KRANTZMAN, Edit (Levine) Of Burke, VA, formerly of Boston, MA, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 91 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Archie & Rose (Bendersky) Levine. Beloved wife of the late Harry M. Krantzman. Loving mother of Phyllis Krantzman & her husband Elliott Richman of Milton, MA, Judith Hauth & her husband David of Avon, CT and Sharon Krantzman of Alexandria, VA. Cherished grandmother of Alexander and Benjamin Richman and Daniel and Katherine Hauth. Dear sister of the late Tillie Lipper, Dora Levine and Bertha Levine. Devoted to her family and synagogoue. Former Registered Nurse at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, MA, Tripler Army Hospital, Hawaii, and Hospice of Northern Virginia. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Olam Tikvah, 3800 Glenbrook Road, Fairfax, VA 22301. www.olamtikvah.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
