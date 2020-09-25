BARROWS, Edith A. (Pettis) Age 91, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, after several years of declining health. She was born in Norwood, Massachusetts on June 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Harold Edward and Martha (Makie) Pettis. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Henry "Hank" Barrows, Jr., the love of her life and three brothers Richard, Harold "Buzzy" and Roger Pettis. She is survived by four children, Peter and Maura of Walpole, Karen Barrows Fowler of Danville, Virginia, Mark and Liz of Attleboro, and Wendy and Leo Brennan of East Walpole; six grandchildren, Kevin Hurley, Stephen Barrows, Peter Barrows, Scott Brennan, Sean Brennan, and Patrick Fowler; and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were the recipients of her endless love and care. While words cannot express how much she will be missed by her family and many friends, she left those who life she touched with indelible memories of the sweet, loving woman she was. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, heartfelt condolences, and prayers. A memorial service will be held in Walpole at a later date, when family and friends can gather to celebrate her life. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.





