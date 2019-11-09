|
|
BORELLI, Edith B. Age 100, former longtime resident of Ashland, MA, passed away in Worcester on November 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late Henry Borelli, and the loving mother of Jane R. Williams (David) of Harvest, AL, Edward C. Borelli (Martha) of Webster, MA, James A. Borelli (Donna) of Woonsocket, RI, and the late Henry C. "Duke" Borelli of Framingham, MA. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, as well as 14 great-great-grandchildren. Edith was passionate about crocheting, and was known to knit afghans for many babies and foster children, as well as for the Bridge House in Framingham and for Teen Challenge in Brockton. She supported St. Jude's Children's Hospital for years. She enjoyed candlepin bowling and watching game shows. She also loved to bake and
made homemade treats for gifts. Her love for God was a sustaining force throughout her life. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10th, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 318 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 11th, at 11:00 AM, at Elevation Chapel, 150 Lowell Ave., Newtonville, with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be on Tuesday, November 12th, at 11:00 AM in Wildwood Cemetery, 160 Chestnut St, Ashland.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019