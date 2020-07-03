|
|
BURNS, Edith B. "Betty" (Bergstrom) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at age 95. Betty was born in Cambridge, MA on September 2nd, 1924 and lived in Arlington, MA her whole life. She was the wife of the late Edward Burns. She is survived by her seven children, Edward, Jr. of CA, Carl and his spouse Joan of Hull, Gary and his late spouse Laurie of Seattle, Betty Ann Britton and spouse Jay of Ashland, Brian and partner Janet Wynne of Easton, Marybeth Roche and spouse Fred of Florida, Arline Peduto and spouse Ed of Wakefield. She is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Carl and Edith Bergstrom, sister of the late Carl Bergstrom and Dorthy Wood. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 10:00am to 1:00pm in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. Family Prayer Service to commence at 1:00pm. Graveside Service at 1:45pm at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Betty was an avid Arlington Football and Hockey fan, supporting her late husband Edward Burns during his 50-year tenure as Arlington High Hockey coach. She ran the concession stand to raise money for the hockey team. She was a member of the Arlington Sportsman Club and the Arlington Touchdown Club. Betty loved being with family and friends and spending time at her summer home in Wareham on White Island Pond. Music, singing and dancing brought her great joy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020