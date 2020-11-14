1/1
EDITH B. (SCOTT) STREMECKUS
1930 - 2020
STREMECKUS, Edith B. (Scott) Of Waltham. November 14, 2020. Wife of the late Julius A. "Strum" Stremeckus. Mother of Mark W. Stremeckus of Haverhill, Jean P. Stremeckus of Waltham and the late James C. Stremeckus; grandmother of Cheryl Stremeckus, Michael Stremeckus (Angel) and Haley Peppard; great-grandmother of Peyton, Cameron and Madison; sister of William Scott (late Carol) of Chelmsford, Bernard "Buddy" Scott (late Shirley) of OR, Dorothy "Dotty" LaBarge (Sherman) of ME, Barbara Scott of FL and the late Richard Scott (late Jean); nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Edith's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WaALTHAM on Tuesday, November 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in The Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
