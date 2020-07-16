|
|
BLUME, Edith (Cohen) Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 from COVID-19. She was the wife of Sam Blume, who died in 2004. Edith leaves behind her children: Barbara, Kenneth and JoAnna, her brother Eli and wife Ceil and her grandchildren Scott, Tara and Jeff. Originally from Boston, Edith lived in Boca Raton, Florida for the past 30 years. Edie was known by all as a person with tremendous warmth, endless enthusiasm, and a passion for food. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, fabulous style and ability to always make things fun and memorable. She will be honored at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020