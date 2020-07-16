Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boca Raton Funeral Home - Boca Raton
19785 Hampton Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33434
(561) 852-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH BLUME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH (COHEN) BLUME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH (COHEN) BLUME Obituary
BLUME, Edith (Cohen) Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 from COVID-19. She was the wife of Sam Blume, who died in 2004. Edith leaves behind her children: Barbara, Kenneth and JoAnna, her brother Eli and wife Ceil and her grandchildren Scott, Tara and Jeff. Originally from Boston, Edith lived in Boca Raton, Florida for the past 30 years. Edie was known by all as a person with tremendous warmth, endless enthusiasm, and a passion for food. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, fabulous style and ability to always make things fun and memorable. She will be honored at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -