FRASKE, EDITH (LOREY) Of Arlington, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horst B. Fraske. Devoted mother of Uwe Fraske, his wife Joan of Reading, Joerg Fraske of Salem, Heide Connelly, and her husband George of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Allison, her husband Alex, Patrick, his wife Heidi, Daniel, and Ryan. Loving great-grandmother of Will and Vera. Loving sister of Peter Lorey of Saugus. Further survived by many loving friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Bigelow Chapel at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Saturday, February 22nd at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Edith's name to the Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139 or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020