Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH FRASKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH (LOREY) FRASKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH (LOREY) FRASKE Obituary
FRASKE, EDITH (LOREY) Of Arlington, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horst B. Fraske. Devoted mother of Uwe Fraske, his wife Joan of Reading, Joerg Fraske of Salem, Heide Connelly, and her husband George of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Allison, her husband Alex, Patrick, his wife Heidi, Daniel, and Ryan. Loving great-grandmother of Will and Vera. Loving sister of Peter Lorey of Saugus. Further survived by many loving friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Bigelow Chapel at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Saturday, February 22nd at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Edith's name to the Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139 or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -