HOLLENDER, Edith (Grossman) Of Watertown, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. For 64 years, she was the cherished wife of the late Morris Hollender and together were Survivors of the Holocaust. Services at Temple Beth Israel, 25 Harvard St., Waltham on Thursday, February 6 at 11:00am with interment following at Beth Israel Memorial Park, Waltham. Remembrances may be made to the Morris & Edith Hollender Torah Fund, c/o Temple Beth Israel, 25 Harvard St., Waltham, MA 02453. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020