Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH HARRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH M. "EYDIE" (WALKER) HARRIGAN


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH M. "EYDIE" (WALKER) HARRIGAN Obituary
HARRIGAN, Edith M. "Eydie" (Walker) Age 75, a longtime Auburn resident, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John "Harry" J. Harrigan, with whom she shared over fifty years of marriage. Along with John, Eydie leaves behind five children: Patricia A. Renner and her husband Michael, of Auburn, Eileen M. Harrigan, of Sutton, Mary A. "Maggie" Conry and her husband Michael, of Whitefish, MT, Catherine "Kate" J. Perry and her husband Robert, of Millbury, and John W. Harrigan, of Auburn; six grandchildren: Emily R. Ryba and her husband Adam, of Sutton, MaryEllen Tetreault, of Framingham, Jacquelyn E. Tetreault, of Milford, Specialist Joseph T. Tetreault of the United States Army, of Sutton, and Elizabeth R. and Marika L. Renner, both of Auburn; one great-grandchild, Jackson A. Ryba, of Sutton; two siblings, Alfred J. Walker, of South Dartmouth, and Jane M. Hill, of Maryland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Eydie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. and Ida R. (Callahan) Walker, and two siblings, Kathleen Maheux and Richard Walker. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA – social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering both the funeral home and church. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com Visiting Hours: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM, Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street, AUBURN, MA 01501.

View the online memorial for Edith M. "Eydie" (Walker) HARRIGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -