HARRIGAN, Edith M. "Eydie" (Walker) Age 75, a longtime Auburn resident, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John "Harry" J. Harrigan, with whom she shared over fifty years of marriage. Along with John, Eydie leaves behind five children: Patricia A. Renner and her husband Michael, of Auburn, Eileen M. Harrigan, of Sutton, Mary A. "Maggie" Conry and her husband Michael, of Whitefish, MT, Catherine "Kate" J. Perry and her husband Robert, of Millbury, and John W. Harrigan, of Auburn; six grandchildren: Emily R. Ryba and her husband Adam, of Sutton, MaryEllen Tetreault, of Framingham, Jacquelyn E. Tetreault, of Milford, Specialist Joseph T. Tetreault of the United States Army, of Sutton, and Elizabeth R. and Marika L. Renner, both of Auburn; one great-grandchild, Jackson A. Ryba, of Sutton; two siblings, Alfred J. Walker, of South Dartmouth, and Jane M. Hill, of Maryland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Eydie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. and Ida R. (Callahan) Walker, and two siblings, Kathleen Maheux and Richard Walker. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA – social distancing measures will be taken and masks will be required upon entering both the funeral home and church. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com Visiting Hours: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM, Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street, AUBURN, MA 01501.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020