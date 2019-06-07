MITCHELL, Edith (Kaufman) 100 years of age and one of a kind, formerly of Newton, Needham, Westborough and West Roxbury, MA and Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Mitchell. Devoted mother of Dr. Ann Mitchell and her husband Dr. Richard Haas as well as Richard Mitchell and his wife Carol. Loving daughter of the late Jacob Kaufman and Alice (Shriear). Dear sister of Norman Kaufman, and the late Daniel Kaufman, Adeline Levitan, Dorothy Luchner, Sylvia Brown, and Solomon Kaufman. Loving grandmother of Derek Haas and wife Inessa Lurye, Dr. Brian Haas and wife Dr. Yen-Hua Yu, Dr. Andrea Haas and husband Dr. Husain Poonawala, Matthew Mitchell and fiancée Caitlin Vivian, Gregory Mitchell and wife Meghan, and Erin McCarthy. Great-grandmother of Zachary Hass, Nathan Haas, Ezra Mitchell and Chloe Haas. Funeral service to be held on Monday, June 10th at 12 Noon at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA, with burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Following the service, the family will welcome visitors at the home of Richard and Carol Mitchell. Contributions in Edith's memory may be made to Water Is Life at https://waterislife.com/join-us/donate. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary