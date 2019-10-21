Boston Globe Obituaries
EDITH (FINO) ORLANDELLA

EDITH (FINO) ORLANDELLA Obituary
ORLANDELLA, Edith (Fino) Of Revere, on October 21, 2019, at the age of 95. Born in Chelsea on March 11, 1924, to the late Joseph Fino and Michelina (DeAngelis). Beloved wife of the late Hugo Orlandella. Devoted mother of John Orlandella and his wife Kelly of Naples, FL, Stephen Orlandella of Phoenix, AZ, Diane Orlandella of Revere, and the late Leonard Orlandella. Cherished grandmother of Kirsten Orlandella of FL, and Alex and Maya Orlandella of AZ. Edith was a devoted wife for over 59 years and a wonderful, loving mother to her 4 children and 3 grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Edith was a fabulous cook and was known for her exceptional baked goods. Everyone loved when she would make them their favorite treats. Her famous apple pies were everyone's favorite. We have many fond memories of her laughing and dancing with all her family and friends, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Edith was a bright light in our lives and will be sorely missed. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00am. Funeral Mass at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 500 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
