|
|
WHITE, Edith P. (Burns) Of Marlborough, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Thomas J. White who died on Nov. 6, 2013. Devoted mother of Nancy W. Wasiuk and her husband Donald of Maynard; Ellen M. Davison and her husband John of Pembroke and Kenneth T. White of Waldwick, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Michelle and Stephanie Wasiuk; Bradford and Scott Davison and Jennifer and Jason White as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sister of Marion Dziurdz of Norfolk, Carlton Burns of Wrentham and the late John, Leslie, David and Clyde Burns. Visitations on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am at St. George Church, 74 School St., Framingham. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Edith's memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Watertown, MA 02452 or the . For condolences and directions, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019