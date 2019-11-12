Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH P. (BURNS) WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH P. (BURNS) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Edith P. (Burns) Of Marlborough, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Thomas J. White who died on Nov. 6, 2013. Devoted mother of Nancy W. Wasiuk and her husband Donald of Maynard; Ellen M. Davison and her husband John of Pembroke and Kenneth T. White of Waldwick, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Michelle and Stephanie Wasiuk; Bradford and Scott Davison and Jennifer and Jason White as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sister of Marion Dziurdz of Norfolk, Carlton Burns of Wrentham and the late John, Leslie, David and Clyde Burns. Visitations on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am at St. George Church, 74 School St., Framingham. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Edith's memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Watertown, MA 02452 or the . For condolences and directions, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -