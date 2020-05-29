Boston Globe Obituaries
|
EDITH R. (PORFIDO) VOTO

EDITH R. (PORFIDO) VOTO Obituary
VOTO, Edith R. (Porfido) Age 90, of Revere, Massachusetts, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at Penacook Place in Haverhill, surrounded by loving health care professionals during this time, after a courageous and long-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Edith was the beloved wife of the late Anthony A. "Tony" Voto, with whom she shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. Born and raised in East Boston, she was the devoted daughter of the late Giacomo and Margaret (Fuccillo) Porfido. Edith was the cherished and loving mother of Lisa Voto, her staunch and dedicated health care advocate, and her husband Steven of Danville, New Hampshire, and Denise Zolud and her husband Steve of Wakefield, Massachusetts. She was the dear sister of the late Mary Porfido, the late Mildred DelFraino and her late husband Anthony "Tony," the late Frank Porfido and his late wife Anna (Faiella), and the late Carl Porfido and his wife Jean (Surette). She was the proud and loving Nana of Zack and Tyler Zolud. She is also survived by many precious nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Family will honor Edith's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Monday, June 1st from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church, Revere, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. to be celebrated in her honor. Interment immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Masks are to be worn at all times, and social distancing and church guidelines need to be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edith can be made to Penacook Place, 150 Water Street, Haverhill, MA 01830 or to The , 309 Waverly Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Friends may still offer their support by visiting and sharing a special memory or message. Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
