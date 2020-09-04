1/
EDITH ROSE RUQUIST
1945 - 2020-08-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUQUIST, Edith Rose Early in the morning hours of Sunday, August 9, Edith Rose Ruquist passed in her sleep after a long determined effort to beat Parkinson's. She was caringly managed by the heroic staff of Belmont Manor. She is survived by her two sons, Jared and Ben, two grandchildren, Jackson and Emmett, and predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca. She went beyond her financial limits to try to save her daughter from the scourge of cancer, traveling to Europe to try the leading edge cures. A leading real estate broker in Lexington, she received rave reviews from her clients as she guided them to their new homes. Her own home was occasionally the new American home for refugees from Cambodia. She was an active proponent of immigration assistance in the Lexington community. An energetic walker of the Lexington Bike Path, she could be seen tooling along the path faster than the aide who was trying to keep up with her. A Zoom Memorial Service conducted by the Reverend Anne Mason is being planned for 11 A.M. Saturday, September 12. A 1:30 P.M. Graveside Service for close friends and family will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her name for the immigration fund to The Unitarian Church, 7 Harrington Road, Lexington, MA 02421.

View the online memorial for Edith Rose RUQUIST


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved