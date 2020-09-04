RUQUIST, Edith Rose Early in the morning hours of Sunday, August 9, Edith Rose Ruquist passed in her sleep after a long determined effort to beat Parkinson's. She was caringly managed by the heroic staff of Belmont Manor. She is survived by her two sons, Jared and Ben, two grandchildren, Jackson and Emmett, and predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca. She went beyond her financial limits to try to save her daughter from the scourge of cancer, traveling to Europe to try the leading edge cures. A leading real estate broker in Lexington, she received rave reviews from her clients as she guided them to their new homes. Her own home was occasionally the new American home for refugees from Cambodia. She was an active proponent of immigration assistance in the Lexington community. An energetic walker of the Lexington Bike Path, she could be seen tooling along the path faster than the aide who was trying to keep up with her. A Zoom Memorial Service conducted by the Reverend Anne Mason is being planned for 11 A.M. Saturday, September 12. A 1:30 P.M. Graveside Service for close friends and family will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her name for the immigration fund to The Unitarian Church, 7 Harrington Road, Lexington, MA 02421.