|
|
SCARSCIOTTI, Edith (Imperato) "Hilda" Age 93, of Pembroke, MA, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born in Boston on January 2, 1926 to Pasquale and Angelina (Sbrogna) Imperato from Italy. She grew up in the North End where she met her future husband, Joe, in the Boston Library. She and Joe married in 1947 and had a 72+ year loving marriage. The couple resided in the North End, Foxborough, Mansfield and then Pembroke. Hilda was a devoted homemaker who gave up her desire for working to be a stay-at-home mother. She raised her 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Hilda was a fantastic cook and baker. She baked wedding cakes for family and friends, and her pastries were divine. She couldn't bake fast enough to satisfy her husband and friends. Hilda loved her Bingo! She sometimes played 3 times a week. Hilda is survived by her beloved husband Joe, daughter, Joanne Martin and husband Tom, her son Bill Scarsciotti and wife Paula, and daughter Donna. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren: Michael and his wife Alyssa, Melissa and her husband Gary, Phillip and his wife Katrina, and Shawn and his partner Stacy. She is also survived by her 7 great-grandchildren: Maddison (12), Gianna (7), Lucas (6), Alex and Adelaide (4) Matthew (3) and Emma Rae (2). Hilda is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation / Prayer Service Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, HANOVER, is on Sunday, September 29th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity for children, as Hilda loved all children. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019