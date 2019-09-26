Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH SCARSCIOTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH "HILDA" (IMPERATO) SCARSCIOTTI


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH "HILDA" (IMPERATO) SCARSCIOTTI Obituary
SCARSCIOTTI, Edith (Imperato) "Hilda" Age 93, of Pembroke, MA, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born in Boston on January 2, 1926 to Pasquale and Angelina (Sbrogna) Imperato from Italy. She grew up in the North End where she met her future husband, Joe, in the Boston Library. She and Joe married in 1947 and had a 72+ year loving marriage. The couple resided in the North End, Foxborough, Mansfield and then Pembroke. Hilda was a devoted homemaker who gave up her desire for working to be a stay-at-home mother. She raised her 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Hilda was a fantastic cook and baker. She baked wedding cakes for family and friends, and her pastries were divine. She couldn't bake fast enough to satisfy her husband and friends. Hilda loved her Bingo! She sometimes played 3 times a week. Hilda is survived by her beloved husband Joe, daughter, Joanne Martin and husband Tom, her son Bill Scarsciotti and wife Paula, and daughter Donna. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren: Michael and his wife Alyssa, Melissa and her husband Gary, Phillip and his wife Katrina, and Shawn and his partner Stacy. She is also survived by her 7 great-grandchildren: Maddison (12), Gianna (7), Lucas (6), Alex and Adelaide (4) Matthew (3) and Emma Rae (2). Hilda is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation / Prayer Service Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, HANOVER, is on Sunday, September 29th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity for children, as Hilda loved all children. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now