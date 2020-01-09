|
BRIELL, Edith T. Of Duxbury, MA, died peacefully with her children by her side on December 27, 2019. Born in 1922 and just shy of her 98th birthday, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William T. Briell in 1998. She is survived by her three children; William T. Briell, Jr. of Duxbury, MA, Kenneth Briell of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Julie Briell of Duxbury, MA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren; grandson Jeremy Briell (wife Kim Briell) of Waterford, NY and granddaughter Jessie Q. Fallow of Manhattan, NY and her two great-granddaughters; Amanda Briell and Caitlin Briell of Waterford, NY.
A Celebration of Edith's Life will be held at the First Parish Church in Duxbury, 842 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA on Sunday, January 26th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Edith's beloved charity, Standish Humane Society, PO Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020