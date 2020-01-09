Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
First Parish Church in Duxbury
842 Tremont St.
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH BRIELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH T. BRIELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH T. BRIELL Obituary
BRIELL, Edith T. Of Duxbury, MA, died peacefully with her children by her side on December 27, 2019. Born in 1922 and just shy of her 98th birthday, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William T. Briell in 1998. She is survived by her three children; William T. Briell, Jr. of Duxbury, MA, Kenneth Briell of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Julie Briell of Duxbury, MA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren; grandson Jeremy Briell (wife Kim Briell) of Waterford, NY and granddaughter Jessie Q. Fallow of Manhattan, NY and her two great-granddaughters; Amanda Briell and Caitlin Briell of Waterford, NY.

A Celebration of Edith's Life will be held at the First Parish Church in Duxbury, 842 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA on Sunday, January 26th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Edith's beloved charity, Standish Humane Society, PO Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -