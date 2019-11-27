Boston Globe Obituaries
EDMOND F. O'TOOLE


1919 - 2019
EDMOND F. O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE, Edmond F. Of Marlborough, formerly of West Newton and North Ft. Myers, FL. November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara F. O'Toole. Father of Michael F. O'Toole (Norma) of Franklin, Thomas E. O'Toole (Ellie) of Mashpee, Dennis J. O'Toole (Pamela) of Sutton, Kathleen M. Quinn (Dennis) of Waltham, Peter L. O'Toole (Barbara) of Eugene, OR, James R. O'Toole (Jill) of Merrimack, NH and the late Sheila A. Gravelle. Father-in-law of Richard Gravelle of Royalston. Brother of the late John, Richard and Mary O'Toole and Bettyann Chamberlin. Also survived by16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Edmond's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, December 2nd, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., before leaving in procession to St. Charles Chapel, 51 Hall St., Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
