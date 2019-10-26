Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
EDMOND K. MENCEY

EDMOND K. MENCEY Obituary
MENCEY, Edmond K. Of Hyde Park, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Aurelia (Perkins) Mencey of Hyde Park. Dear father of Eric K., Daryl M. and Danielle M. Mencey, all of Hyde Park. Loving grandfather of Eric K. Mencey, Jr. Beloved brother of Duncan Mencey of Goulds, FL, Frances Mencey of Hyde Park, Sylvia Mencey of Austell, GA and Arnold Hose of Boston. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12 noon at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family at 11 AM. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
