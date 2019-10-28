Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
70 Washington S.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDMOND CARUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDMOND P. CARUSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDMOND P. CARUSO Obituary
CARUSO, Edmond P. Of Canton, died unexpectedly, October 25, 2019. He was 73 years old. Ed was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Ed was born in Boston, raised in Jamaica Plain and worked as a supervisor for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority until his retirement. Loving husband of Rita G. Caruso (Ghanem) of Canton. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen A. Caruso (Weafer). Loving father of Edmond J. Caruso and his wife Terry of Norfolk, Michelle A. Falco and her husband Anthony of Charlotte, NC, and Laurie A. Tassinari and her husband John of Abington. Loving brother of Rosanne M. Parolin and her husband Richard and the late Elaine Nieznajomski and her late husband William. Proud grandfather of Amber Caruso, Anthony Falco, Michael Falco, James Falco, and Lucas Tassinari. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 70 Washington S., Canton, at 10 AM. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Canton EMT Association, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021 Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
Download Now