|
|
CARUSO, Edmond P. Of Canton, died unexpectedly, October 25, 2019. He was 73 years old. Ed was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Ed was born in Boston, raised in Jamaica Plain and worked as a supervisor for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority until his retirement. Loving husband of Rita G. Caruso (Ghanem) of Canton. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen A. Caruso (Weafer). Loving father of Edmond J. Caruso and his wife Terry of Norfolk, Michelle A. Falco and her husband Anthony of Charlotte, NC, and Laurie A. Tassinari and her husband John of Abington. Loving brother of Rosanne M. Parolin and her husband Richard and the late Elaine Nieznajomski and her late husband William. Proud grandfather of Amber Caruso, Anthony Falco, Michael Falco, James Falco, and Lucas Tassinari. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 70 Washington S., Canton, at 10 AM. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Canton EMT Association, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021 Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019