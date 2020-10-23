RONAYNE, Edmond Vincent Of Melrose, formerly of Wilmington, died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lucy A. (Freda) Ronayne. Loving stepfather of Christine DeFazio and her husband Frank of Melrose, Steven Stella and his wife Judith of Arizona, Joanne Hurcomb and her husband William of Stoneham. Brother of the late Lorna White of Beverly, Audry Head of Somerville and Mary Ronayne of Wilmington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Ed was a United States Air Force Veteran and worked for Goodall Sanford in Reading, MA for thirty years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home following the Visitation at 11:00 AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, please visitwww.gatelyfh.com