EDMOND VINCENT RONAYNE
RONAYNE, Edmond Vincent Of Melrose, formerly of Wilmington, died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lucy A. (Freda) Ronayne. Loving stepfather of Christine DeFazio and her husband Frank of Melrose, Steven Stella and his wife Judith of Arizona, Joanne Hurcomb and her husband William of Stoneham. Brother of the late Lorna White of Beverly, Audry Head of Somerville and Mary Ronayne of Wilmington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Ed was a United States Air Force Veteran and worked for Goodall Sanford in Reading, MA for thirty years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home following the Visitation at 11:00 AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
