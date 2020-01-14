|
SPENCE, Edmund A. "Ed" Age 82, of Pelham, NH, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of Roberta F. "Bobbi" (Regan) Spence, devoted father of 10 children, Edmund "Jay" Spence & his wife Lorna of Dedham, Kathleen Clark & her husband Brent of Londonderry, NH, Linda Ianetta & her husband Gerald of Tewksbury, Michael Spence of Dracut, Ricky Penney of Pelham, NH, Nancy McMorrow & her husband Michael of Belchertown, Pamela Huntress & her husband Jeff of Candia, NH, William Penney of Pelham, NH, Shannon Butt & her husband John of Boxford and Tim Penney & his wife Lori of Wilmington. Loving "Grampy" of 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, cherished son of the late Edmund and Mary (Hahn) Spence. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020