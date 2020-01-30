|
|
DELLI COLLI, Edmund Of Medford, January 29. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis D. (Zerella) Delli Colli. Devoted father of Edmund Delli Colli, Jr. and his wife Gloria of Pepperell, Cynthia Delli Colli of Medford and her fiancé James M. Welch, Jr. of Yarmouth and Diane Drane and her husband Richard of Medford. Adored grandfather of Nicholas and Douglas Delli Colli and Robert and Gillian Drane. Loving great-grandfather of Ryan, Emma, Lena and Gia Delli Colli. Dear brother of the late Peter and Joseph Delli Colli. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Monday, February 3, at 10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edmund's name may be sent to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Edmund was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII, and was a member of the Medford Lodge of Elks # 915. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
View the online memorial for Edmund DELLI COLLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020