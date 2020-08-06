|
|
HOHMANN, Edmund F. Of Newton, formerly of West Roxbury, after a prolonged illness on August 5, 2020. Loving son of the late Johanna F. (Andresen) and Joseph C. Hohmann, Sr. Brother of Richard W. Hohman, Elaine C. Gunning and the late Joseph C. Hohmann, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020