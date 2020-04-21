|
|
CALLAGHAN, Edmund J. "Poey" Longtime Boston Globe Pressman and Beloved Father Edmund John Callaghan, Jr., known to his loving friends and family as "Poey," died at home in Taunton on April 19, 2020 after succumbing to a long and courageous battle with addiction. Poey was born July 23, 1968 in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. As a child, he was a stellar athlete. His time as a young adult traveling the world playing soccer was the experience of a lifetime. Poey was a second-generation Boston Globe employee, working as a Pressman for his entire career and he was a proud member of the Boston Pressman Union Local 3. He was excited by everything life had to offer, had many interests, and was a voracious collector of experiences. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, travel, going to the beach, and spending time with his large family and many devoted friends. He was a devoted father who loved doting on his beloved son, Zachary and stepdaughter Colleen. Poey was preceded in death by his father Edmund, mother Peggy, and sister Maureen. He is survived by his son Zachary Callaghan and his husband David Smokler; stepdaughter Colleen Dever; his loving partner Donna Zellen; his brother Martin Callaghan and his wife Maureen; his sisters Loraine Nelson and her husband Brett, Kathleen Callaghan Kilfoyle and her husband Shaun, Peggy Callaghan, Audrey Dill and her husband Devron, Madelyn Callaghan Uzzo and her husband Peter; his ex-wife Kathy Callaghan; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him. A Memorial Service for Poey will be held after the isolation period in accordance with state and CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Poey's name to Northeast Addictions Treatment Center to help those in need afford treatment.
View the online memorial for Edmund J. "Poey" CALLAGHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020