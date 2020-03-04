|
|
QUIN, Edmund J. Jr. Of Wakefield, formerly of Malden and Dennis. "Eddie" "Bunza" "Bear" passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Eddie was born on October 22, 1957 to his parents, the late Edmund and Mary Quin of Malden. He was nephew to Gerard Quin (Barbara) of Marshfield and Mary Bergeron of North Reading. Eddie brought joy to all who knew him, throughout his life. He was such a special gift and made our family better in countless ways. Eddie was loved and will be missed by all, especially his sisters, Marybeth (Kerry) Johnston, Altamont, NY, Kathleen (Ed) Roche, Arlington and Theresa Quin. We are comforted knowing that "Bunza" will now be reunited with his devoted and loving brother, the late Thomas (Marian) Quin of West Newbury. Eddie attended the John T. Berry Rehabilitation Center, where he earned a vocational degree in janitorial services, subsequently working as a janitor at the Malden District Courthouse and the Middlesex County Courthouse. He attended the NuPath Day Habilitation programs in Woburn, where a dedicated team of men and women provide support to him and other adults with disabilities. The "Bear" loved listening to music on his radio, dancing, singing, bowling, and swimming. He was an avid sports fan often watching his beloved New England teams on television. Eddie always looked forward to time with his family, especially at our large family gatherings. "Uncle Eddie" will be in the hearts of his nieces and nephews, who adored him, forever, AJ Tanner, Hannah and Brady Quin, Stephen (Kelly) and Daniel (Alejandra) Durant, Zack, Alex and Ian Johnston, Elizabeth (Greg) MacEwen, James (Brianna) Roche, John (Britt) Roche, Mary, Francis and Peter Roche, Amanda (Corey) Hall, Brian (Danielle) Murphy and Tammy Pinkney. He was great-uncle to 16. Eddie's special housemates, Billy, Chris, AJ, and Chris, resided with him, as his other family, on Pleasant St. Our family is grateful for the tremendous love, support and protection provided to Eddie over the years by the entire Riverside Community Care staff, the NuPath teams at Boston Street and the Marie Martin Center, along with the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services. Special thanks are given to Riverside site manager, Mr. Peter Serwadda, who watched over and protected Eddie as if he were his own brother. We will never forget your kindness and compassion for our brother. In his final days, Eddie was also cared for with love, respect and compassion by the medical teams and nursing staff at Tufts Medical Center Proger 7. Eddie will now be reunited with his beloved mother, father and brother as he passes from this life to eternal life. Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, March 7th, Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, also on March 7th from 8:00-9:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forestdale Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations in his memory may be made to NuPath, 300 West Cummings Park, Suite 354, Woburn, MA 01801 nupathinc.org/connect/ Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020