More Obituaries for EDMUND MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDMUND JOSEPH MARTIN

EDMUND JOSEPH MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Edmund Joseph "Eddie" Of West Roxbury, April 11, 2020, after a lingering respiratory illness. Age 77. Loving son of the late Thomas J. and Mary A. Martin. Beloved brother of Mary Buckley and her husband Bernard of Dedham, Thomas Martin and his wife Mary of Norwood, Paul Martin and his wife Barbara of Canton, John Martin and his wife Christine of Quincy and the late Ann Scannell, James Martin, and Kathleen Woods. Beloved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral Services and Burial at New Calvary Cemetery will be private. Late employee of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. Donations in his memory may be made to Bay Cove Human Services, 66 Canal St., Boston, MA 02114. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
