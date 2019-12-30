Home

EDMUND P. "ED" RICCI


1945 - 2019
RICCI, Edmund P. "Ed" Of Marshfield, formerly of Hyde Park, suddenly, Dec.17, 2019 at 74. Beloved son of Stellar F. and F. Alvin Ricci, deceased of Hyde Park. Dear brother of M. Raye Miller of New Mexico, Francis Alvin and wife Ann of Westwood, Paul A. and wife Galena of Wollaton, Paula of Marshfield, James A. and wife Elana of Florida, deceased: Diane A. and Susan A. Uncle/granduncle to many nieces and nephews. Ed loved his family. A Funeral Mass will be held in Ed's honor at St. Anne Church, 90 W. Milton St., Readville, MA 02137, Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Children's Hospital.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
