STEIN, Edmund William Eveleigh "Leigh" Age 90, of Dover, MA, passed away peacefully March 28, 2020, after a period of declining health. Much loved husband of 37 years to Deborah Hartry Stein of Dover, MA. Loving father of Elizabeth B. Stein of Somerville, MA, Victoria E. Stein and her husband John Balder of Newton, MA and William G. W. Stein and his wife Pamela Hay of Arlington, MA. Grandfather of Zachary M. Balder of Somerville, MA. He also leaves beloved nieces and nephews Allison S. Hartry and husband Erik Anderson of San Antonio, TX, Jacob H. Springer of Winston-Salem, NC, Sophie H. Springer of Chevy Chase, MD, Matthew H. Martignoni of Newton, MA, Emma S. H. Martignoni of Newton, MA, Nancy McCreary and her husband Stuart of Winnetka, IL, and Mark Davis and his wife Rania of Lexington, MA, as well as special sisters-in-law and their spouses/significant others Lucy G. Hartry and Francis A. Johnson of Northampton, MA, Sarah A. Hartry and Andrew J. Nathan of Newton, MA and Theodora H. and Cory A. Springer of Chevy Chase, MD. Leigh was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Louis Charles Stein and Doris Eveleigh Stein, and his sister, Diana Eveleigh Stein.
Leigh received an undergraduate degree from Yale University (Class of 1951) and earned his MBA from Harvard University (Class of 1953). An entrepreneurial and highly disciplined business person, he was the founder, President and CEO of DesignPak, Inc. in Marlborough, MA and the Founder and first President of Zoll Medical Corporation of Chelmsford, MA. The latter was Leigh's proudest business accomplishment, as the company manufactures automated external defibrillators and, as such, has saved countless lives. Reengaging later in life with his childhood hobbies of stamp and coin collecting, he established Eveleigh Books and Stamps. Leigh belonged to the Harvard Faculty Club, the Yale Club of New York City, the American Philatelic Society and the Southern New England Antiquarian Booksellers. He was a huge fan of the New England Patriots and was also an 18th and 19th century American history buff.
Interment will be private in Newton Cemetery. A Memorial Service is being planned for late summer or early fall. For updates, please check our website at www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020