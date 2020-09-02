AMORIN, Edna A. (Parragona) Of Woburn and Arlington, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by those who loved her after a brave battle with cancer. She now joins her beloved husband and best friend, Walter Amorin who we're sure welcomed her into heaven. Knowing they're together again gives us great comfort at this time. She leaves behind her loving son Walter J. Amorin of Grafton, his wife Nancy and their children, Connor, Sarah and Matthew. Three daughters all of Woburn, Doreen Paron and her children David and Ashley, Francine Kergo and her husband Tom, their sons Robert and Thomas. Lisa Amorin and her son Steven, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother "Nonnie" whose door was always open to our friends growing up and then her grandchildren's friends. A wonderful cook who loved a house full of company for Sunday dinners and summer bbq's, all were special because of her tireless energy. We are blessed as a family to have all the wonderful memories of holidays spent together, especially Christmas Eve; her favorite day of the year, all the laughter we have enjoyed and our many vacations with them both every year to Old Orchard Beach, ME. She will be forever missed in our lives but we will carry these memories in our hearts until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local food pantry of your choice in her name. Due to COVID-19, all arrangements are private and a celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date for those who wish to join us. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook.