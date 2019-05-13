|
EAMES, Edna A. (Rackham) Of Canton, passed away May 11th. Beloved wife of the late Ralph D. Mother of David G. Eames of KY, Sandra E. Eames of Stoughton, Kenneth E. Eames and his wife Jacqueline of Brockton and the late Jonathan A. Eames. Mother-in-law of Ellen Eames of Foxboro. Sister of Shirley McCarthy of Plymouth, Geoffrey Rackham and Margaret Forman, both of England, and the late Arthur Rackham. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Congregational Church of Canton, Saturday morning, May 18th, at 10:30. Visiting Hours omitted. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019