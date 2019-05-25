ALVAREZ, Edna C. (Sakowich) Age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Constance Sakowich. Edna was born on October 19, 1928 in Boston and attended Boston Public Schools. She married her late husband Raymond on May 27, 1950 in Jamaica Plain. She was a long-time Foxborough resident. Edna was a member of the Garden Club and volunteered at Norwood Hospital. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Loving mother of Stephen Alvarez and his companion Sharon Tedesca of West Warwick, RI, Diane Silva of FL and her late husband Ken, Raymond and his wife Nancy Alvarez of Holbrook, Thomas Alvarez of North Attleboro and the late Joanne Cameron. Devoted grandmother of Ashley, Erica, Jessica and Jennifer Alvarez, Meghan and Melissa Cameron and Michelle Copsetta. Great-grandmother of Veronica Copsetta. Sister of the late John, Annie, Helen, Mary and Joe. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna's memory may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, May 30 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471 Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019