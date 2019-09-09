|
LENNON, Edna C. Of Marlborough, a former and longtime resident of Newton, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Lennon. Devoted mother of Denise Davis of Berlin, MA, Denis J. Lennon of Newton, Mark H. (Gail) Lennon of Medfield and the late Robert Lennon. Dear sister of Gloria Borgatti of Wellesley. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; Mark, Connor, Timothy and Courtney, as well 2 great-grandchildren Ava and Liam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 12th, at 10:30AM, in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Lennon's memory may be made to the Catholic Television Network, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or at CatholicTV.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019