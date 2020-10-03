LaFARGE, Edna G. (Duggan) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 1, 2020, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Leo C. LaFarge with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Judy A. Sinclair and her loving companion James M. George of Peabody, Carol A. Ciacera and her husband Charles of Middleton, Patricia A. LaFarge of Melrose, Diane M. Alexander and her husband Glenn of Reading, and the late Linda M. LaFarge. Dear sister of the late Marie Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her dear beloved friend the late Dominic Fucile and life long friend Camille Lane. Edna was most happy when surrounded by her loving family. Edna will be remembered for her kind, loving, upbeat and generous spirit. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Edna's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday at 8:45am before leaving in procession to St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
