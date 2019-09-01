|
GOLINI, Edna I. (Marquebreuck) Age 78, of Medford, Aug. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald F. Golini. Loving mother of Ron J. Golini and his wife Laura of Medford, Lisa A. Hughes of Burlington, David J. Golini of CA, and Christopher J. Golini and his wife Kirsten of North Andover. Dear sister of Mary "May" Marquebreuck of Medford and sister-in-law of Diane Golini of Stoneham. Devoted "Nana" to Diana Berg and her husband Ben, Elena Golini, Nicholas Golini, Julia Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Daria Hughes, Trent Golini and Ainsley Golini. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Wed., Sept. 4, from 4-8PM, and again on Thurs., Sept. 5, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. If desired, donations in Edna's memory may be made to the Steward Holy Family Hospital, Attn: Marketing, 70 East St., Methuen, MA 01844. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019