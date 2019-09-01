Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
More Obituaries for EDNA GOLINI
EDNA I. (MARQUEBREUCK) GOLINI

EDNA I. (MARQUEBREUCK) GOLINI Obituary
GOLINI, Edna I. (Marquebreuck) Age 78, of Medford, Aug. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald F. Golini. Loving mother of Ron J. Golini and his wife Laura of Medford, Lisa A. Hughes of Burlington, David J. Golini of CA, and Christopher J. Golini and his wife Kirsten of North Andover. Dear sister of Mary "May" Marquebreuck of Medford and sister-in-law of Diane Golini of Stoneham. Devoted "Nana" to Diana Berg and her husband Ben, Elena Golini, Nicholas Golini, Julia Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Daria Hughes, Trent Golini and Ainsley Golini. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Wed., Sept. 4, from 4-8PM, and again on Thurs., Sept. 5, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. If desired, donations in Edna's memory may be made to the Steward Holy Family Hospital, Attn: Marketing, 70 East St., Methuen, MA 01844. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Edna I. (Marquebreuck) GOLINI
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019
