HANKEY, Edna Julia Edna J. (Barry) Hankey, 94, of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Julia M. and James A. Barry on November 24, 1925, in Boston, MA, and resided there for 27 years before moving to Lincoln, MA where she and her husband raised their family. While living in Lincoln, she was an active member in her community and an avid bridge player. Edna, a true entrepreneur, opened her own real estate brokerage, which several years later merged with Hunneman Realtors, where she was the first female Vice President in the company nationwide. Nothing was more important to her than family, and her beach house on the South Shore of Massachusetts in Marshfield was the setting for many family gatherings and 35 years of wonderful memories. In 1985, she retired and moved to Boca Raton, FL with her devoted husband of 47 years, Francis Weston Hankey, who predeceased her in 1992. She is survived by her four children, daughters, Janet (Richard) Ward of Palm Coast, FL and Brooke (Eric) Moler of Roswell, GA; and sons, William (Joyce) Hankey of Andover, MA and Thomas (Meghan) Hankey of Boca Raton, FL; also 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Due to the current unusual environment, arrangements will be private; however, the family welcomes you to share any thoughts or memories on the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home of Boca Raton's website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edna's memory to Trustbridgefoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020