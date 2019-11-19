Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
REVERE, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDNA DANKENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDNA M. (MATTHEWS) DANKENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDNA M. (MATTHEWS) DANKENS Obituary
DANKENS, Edna M. (Matthews) Of Andover & longtime Revere resident, on November 18th, surrounded by her loving family, at 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Charles P. Dankens. Loving mother of Peter C. Dankens & wife Maria of Andover. Cherished grandmother of Charles J., Catherine M. & Claire E. Dankens, all of Andover. Dear sister of George J. Matthews & wife Kathleen of Manchester by the Sea, Ann Regan & her late husband Thomas of Belmont, Dr. Wallace J. Matthews, Jr. & wife Sherry Loo of Honolulu, HI and the late Alicia F. Matthews & Joan Peterson. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Friday, November 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 260 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Attn. Development Office. For more information, please visit ww.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -