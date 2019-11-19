|
|
DANKENS, Edna M. (Matthews) Of Andover & longtime Revere resident, on November 18th, surrounded by her loving family, at 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Charles P. Dankens. Loving mother of Peter C. Dankens & wife Maria of Andover. Cherished grandmother of Charles J., Catherine M. & Claire E. Dankens, all of Andover. Dear sister of George J. Matthews & wife Kathleen of Manchester by the Sea, Ann Regan & her late husband Thomas of Belmont, Dr. Wallace J. Matthews, Jr. & wife Sherry Loo of Honolulu, HI and the late Alicia F. Matthews & Joan Peterson. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Friday, November 22nd beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 260 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Attn. Development Office. For more information, please visit ww.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019