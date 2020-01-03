Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
GARLAND, Edna M. (Graham) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Loving mother of Robert E. Garland & his wife Nancy J. of Quincy, Steven T. Garland & his wife AnnMarie of Plymouth, John E. Garland & his wife Michelle L. of Quincy, and Edward F. Garland & his wife Kristen M. of Weymouth. Cherished sister of Robert Graham, Patricia McCarthy, and Sheila Sheehan. Loving daughter of the late Oswald & Mary Graham. Adoring grandmother of 12 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived my many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Edna was a proud longtime employee of Suffolk County Superior Court in the Civil Division. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna's memory to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Fund. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
