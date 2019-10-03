|
|
GILFEATHER, Edna M. (Bourque) Of Wakefield. Oct. 1. Wife of the late John F. Gilfeather. Mother of John J. Gilfeather and wife Kathleen of Westford, Richard T. Gilfeather and wife Ellen of Maynard, Joyce A. Marino and husband Robert of Peabody and Patricia J. Hecht and husband Kenneth of Gloucester. Sister of Robert Bourque of FL and the late Margaret Park, Helen Harrison, Shirley Claflin, Agnes Caviston and Eli Bourque. Also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 4-7pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the John J. McCarthy Senior Center, 30 Converse St., Wakefield MA 01880. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019