McCAFFERTY, Edna M. (Walsh) Of Norwood, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Eunan McCafferty. Devoted mother of Ellen M. O'Connell of Centerville, Paul E. McCafferty and his wife Kristin of West Bridgewater and Erin L. McCafferty of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Tara, Sarah, Maggie and Paul. Great-grandmother of Hudson. Sister of the late John Folan, Martin Folan, John Walsh, Marjorie McKenna and Earl Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edna was an active member of the Norwood Senior Center, St. Catherine's Church, Norwood Irish Music Club and past President and member of the Norwood Women's Club. She was also a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers, and very active with the Pine Street Inn. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Following the visitation, there will be a Funeral Mass Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



