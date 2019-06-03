Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for EDNA MCCAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDNA M. (WALSH) MCCAFFERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDNA M. (WALSH) MCCAFFERTY Obituary
McCAFFERTY, Edna M. (Walsh) Of Norwood, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Eunan McCafferty. Devoted mother of Ellen M. O'Connell of Centerville, Paul E. McCafferty and his wife Kristin of West Bridgewater and Erin L. McCafferty of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Tara, Sarah, Maggie and Paul. Great-grandmother of Hudson. Sister of the late John Folan, Martin Folan, John Walsh, Marjorie McKenna and Earl Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edna was an active member of the Norwood Senior Center, St. Catherine's Church, Norwood Irish Music Club and past President and member of the Norwood Women's Club. She was also a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers, and very active with the Pine Street Inn. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Following the visitation, there will be a Funeral Mass Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now