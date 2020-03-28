|
O'BRIEN, Edna M. (Benway) Age 93, died peacefully on March 26 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Braintree. Edna was born to Fred and Edna Benway (McCloskey), the oldest of their five children. Edna graduated from Somerville High School and worked at Jordan Marsh/Macys in the Credit Department for 45 years. Edna met her husband, Edward Paul O'Brien in their hometown of Somerville. They were married for 54 years and lived first in Somerville and then in Arlington. Although not blessed with children, they were the loving aunt and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Later, this included great-nieces and nephews. Having the privilege of 'sleepovers' at aunty Edna's and uncle Ed's was a much sought after treat. They showered their extended family with many gifts. They never arrived at your house without at least 6 dozen donuts from Bellinos, wonderful produce from Wilson's Farm and a delicious dessert that Edna made herself. After retiring, they spent many wonderful years as snowbirds in Naples, Florida, with her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Joe. Edna was predeceased by her loving husband Edward, her sister Barbara Barry, her brother Robert Benway, and her two brother-in-laws, Joe Barry and Ray Feeley. She is survived by her sisters, Arlene Feeley and Joan Bretta and her loving niece Susan Breviglia, who was always by her side. She also leaves behind three generations of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at one of her favorite places, Gunrock Beach in Hull, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020